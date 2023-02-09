0.9.5M is live on testing branch (Bug fixes & improvements)

0.9.5M

Fixed doors not closing on trucks in Montgomery County or Manhattan when exiting trucks

Fixed Heavy Rescue driver door having duplicate door inside of it

Fixed some bugs with carrying, dropping and loading patients onto stretchers

Fixed not having water when you take direct control of the nozzle man

Added feature when charging the line via the radial menu the hose will automatically connect to the pump to send you water

Fixed a bug when leaving a character in FPS camera and going to another character the FPS camera will be where the previous one was

Fixed trucks not teleporting to their parking positions when crashing into a parked trucks

Fixed not being able to delete vehicles in Montgomery County sometimes (Needs testing)