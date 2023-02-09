Full controller support added to Two Strikes and Ayai's great reception!

Big thank you!

For those who missed the big update last two weeks, I've added the fifth character to the game, Ayai: the personification of anger. I just wanted to thank the players' support for the positive messages and the care they showed for the game. A lot of messages with bug reports and improvements were sent that just warmed my heart on how the people want this game to succeed! Again, thank you!

Full Controller Support Added

I know, I know! It took a long time, but it is finally here! I've been testing like crazy for the last two weeks and it works with all the main controllers, Xbox360, XboxOne, Ps4, Ps5 and even Nintendo JoyCons and of course, the support for the second controller was also added.

Just plug two controllers and start challenging your friends!

Performance Measures

This last two weeks were also used to solve some performance problems some players experienced with the new patch. The option to change the refresh rate from 60fps to 30fps was added. But, after a lot of testing, it doesn't seem to be working properly in some monitors. Please be patient because next weeks goals are to continue working to improve the menus and add more options like graphics quality, resolution options, volume sliders.

Bug Fixing:

Besides those important updates, I've been squashing bugs like a maniac!