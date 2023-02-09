Acclimate V0.8.2 f1

Hello Acclimate players, Its been a while since the last update, since then we have been busy at work rebuilding a lot of hidden game components. As we get closer to the release of the game updates will be more spread out to ensure that they are beneficial to you. As usual, please report any issues new or existing on our official Discord. Also there is a sleeping bad located in the city be sure to locate and pick it up using your building hammer to remove it, good luck finding it.

**

Release Notes

**

KNOWN ISSUES

• SLIGHT FPS DROP WHEN LOADING A TERRAIN TILE

• STATS ARE STILL IN DEVELOPMENT

• INTERACT CANNOT BE REMAPPED

CHANGES

• START OF STEAM INTERGRATION TESTING

• PLAYER WILL NOW BE ABLE TO DIE AND RELOAD FROM LAST SAVE

• MAIN MENU UPDATES

• STAMINA NO LONGER REGENERATES TO FULL IF YOUR THIRST OR HUNGER IS TOO LOW

• ADDED COOLDOWN TIME WHEN CHOPPING TREES

• REMOVED AUTOSAVE FOR BUILT STRUCTURES

• REMEMBER TO SAVE

• ADDED THE ABILITY TO SLEEP

• FIXED AN ISSUE WITH THE CAMPFIRE NOT SHOWING THE COOKING MENU

IMPROVEMENTS

• SCRIPT EXECUTION IMPROVEMENTS

• REMOVED UNNECESSARY SCRIPT CALLS ON UPDATE

• FPS IMPROVEMENTS

• REDUCED LOAD TIME AND CRASHES THAT WOULD OCCUR ON LOAD PART 2

• IMPROVED CREDITS MENU

• BUTTONS CAN NOW BE REMAPPED

• CHARACTER WILL NOW SPAWN AT START

• IMPROVED SHORTCUTS

• IMPROVED MAP INTERACTION

PACKAGE UPDATES

• EASY BUILD SYSTEM V6.0.4

• GPU INSTANCER V1.7.6