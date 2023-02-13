Valentine's Day Cosmetic Event

Hello Maze Dwellers!

We have now started testing Chapter 6 within our private testing group on discord. As the tests and adjustments continue, we wanted to bring some more content out for all of the other players!

From midnight UTC on the 14th until midnight UTC on the 21st, you will have a 50% chance of a case file cosmetic turning into a Valentine's cosmetic. There are a total of 9 cosmetics;

Red Rose

Blue Rose

Orange Rose

Pink Rose

White Rose

Black Rose

Golden Rose (rare)

Valentine's Heart Hat

Valentine's Love Clothing

Some cosmetics are rarer than others with the Golden Rose being the rarest.

Also, a massive thank you to everyone who ordered the limited edition Valentine's cards from our merch shop. If you've not checked out the merch yet, we highly recommend having a look at all the new items here: Labyrinthine Official Merch

Good luck!