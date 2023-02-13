 Skip to content

Marvel Puzzle Quest update for 13 February 2023

MPQ 271 is Here!

Build 10516873

Patchnotes via Steam Community

“Traditional Strength...”

  • Jump in and celebrate the “Ant-Man: Quantumania” premiere with quantum-themed rewards! Plus some powerful buffs hit Ant-Man and Wasp on 2/16!
  • Black History Month is here! Play with your favorite Black heroes and earn epic rewards all month long!
  • Love is in the air! Check out our exciting Valentine’s Day rewards!
  • The PVP Mind Season is in full swing! Hit the arena to climb your way to the top of the leaderboards!

Thank you for playing!

MPQ 271

