MPQ 271 is Here!

“Traditional Strength...”
- Jump in and celebrate the “Ant-Man: Quantumania” premiere with quantum-themed rewards! Plus some powerful buffs hit Ant-Man and Wasp on 2/16!
- Black History Month is here! Play with your favorite Black heroes and earn epic rewards all month long!
- Love is in the air! Check out our exciting Valentine’s Day rewards!
- The PVP Mind Season is in full swing! Hit the arena to climb your way to the top of the leaderboards!
Thank you for playing!
MPQ 271
Changed files in this update