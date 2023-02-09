V0.12422 - NTL Custom Battles

Share · View all patches · Build 10516625 · Last edited 9 February 2023 – 17:09:20 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi all,

This update wraps up all known issues with the experimental branch, with a stable release just around the corner (once any issues with this patch are fixed).

Additions

No Tank's Land is now available as a custom battle map, receiving the upgraded terrain shaders.

Added tooltips to graphics options: Track trail effects, physics quality, max vehicle effects and grass distance.



Fixes

Changing maps in custom battles now correctly clamps the roster by the maximum units supported by the map. Custom battle saves with rosters exceeding the map limits would stop custom battle creation from starting.

Increased damage of ammo cookoffs. Should prevent vehicles from functioning after cookoffs (unless you have a really small amount of ammo).

Fixed seemingly random icons appearing on read-only fields in the ammo rack designer.

Decoupled parts not returning at correct sizes should be fixed now.

Removed platform in flat sandbox, as it was causing an issue with track physics initiation (Hacky fix, I know).

Trench crossing tail no longer disappears when far away from view.

Leaf scatter effect is no longer applied to trees without leaves on No Tank's Land.

Fixed shadow proxies on headlamps, return rollers, torsion bar suspension, SU-85 Mantlet and Internal mantlet (https://github.com/Muushy/Sprocket-Feedback/issues/287)

Stopped camera clipping into snow on Taiga map.

Fixed suspensions being slightly offset on one side of the vehicle. They should be perfectly symmetrical now.

Fixed Taiga map terrain patches being culled on around the bottom of the screen.

A few general stability improvements.

Fixed death vehicle switch camera not pointing at the vehicle you switched from correctly.

'Return to Designer' pause menu button no longer clickable in custom battles.

Changes

Engine flame smoke now receives some light scattering from the fire.

Dunes wind now only shown on upward slopes and matches texture wind direction correctly.

Optimizations

Significantly reduced performance usage of far away vehicles.

Removed heat distortion and sparks from far away visual effects. Should help performance when the field is littered with smouldering tanks.