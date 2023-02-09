New Realm Svartalfheim + New Game Mode Ragnarok

First of all, thank you all for the great support and trust we've received so far! And welcome everyone that joined this adventure! We are creating an incredible community. And of course, many thanks to all the people who participated in the beta <3

To celebrate the release of this major update Nordic Ashes will get a 10% discount!

Now grab yourself your favorite beverage and let's jump into the longest patch notes we've ever written:

Svartalfheim Realm

Each Realm is becoming a bit more difficult than the previous one, thanks to the new mechanics they bring. We do not want to spoil you everything, so we'll let you explore Svartalfheim at your own pace.

This Realm comes with a new merchant, Talkor, that just settled in Gnöki’s Realm. He will know what to do with all the gold you have gathered before the final boss.



Ragnarok + Leaderboard!

New Ragnarok game mode! If you are open to a greater challenge, this game mode is for you. Face classic elites and bosses with a twist, they now wield powerful abilities!

The leaderboard is only available on Ragnarok difficulties and information will only be displayed if you successfully complete a run. Plus, each Survivor has their own leaderboard!.

For now, this game mode will only be available on Midgard. We want to see first impressions and how the game mode evolves before opening it to other realms. Check enemy power descriptions in the Pause Panel.



New content

Yggdrasil

This update also comes with the 5th Yggdrasil Tier! You will be able to unlock it when you reach 100 leaves. Reach new levels of power with these upgrades to challenge the new Ragnarok game mode.

The leaf limit that can be achieved with seeds has been increased by 50.



Stats Reroll

New stat reroll enhancement. It will reduce bad luck so you don’t get Duration four times in a row lol (not only Duration, just kidding, it will apply to all stats).

Also, levels 6 and 8 of all weapons have been upgraded being level 6 a Rare - Rare upgrade and level 8 Rare - Epic.

Health & Potions

We have limited the number of hearts that can be obtained to 14. You will have ways to break that limit in the future 😉

The good news is that potions have become smarter. If you have Overhealing activated, you will now be able to take potions until you reach the maximum blue hearts. Also green hearts will have priority over blue hearts. So, if you have the maximum hearts and you pick up a green potion, a blue heart will be swapped into a green one. The same goes for red hearts, which will have priority over any other heart.

Green hearts rework: These hearts will now release xp orbs when broken.



Fire and Poison

The way Burned and Poisoned status effects work has been modified.

Burned: Deals damage every half second equal to your burn damage + 5, for 3 seconds.

Poisoned: Deals damage equal to the poison damage + 3, which increases exponentially every second, for 3 seconds.

In addition, new Relics have been added to create synergies with these status effects.



Others

2 new kinds of shrines have been added! The Time Shrine and the Level Shrine. New ways to get Relics!

Talkôr will sell you a new kind of item: runes!

Gnöki's store products now have different rarities and prices.

Balancing

Helga was a bit too strong, and possibly she still is. We wanted to balance her ultimate by reducing the value of the stats and limiting the number of stats she can accumulate per level. However, still really broken.

Axeldör, Thyra and Hafgrim's Ultimate stat boost now applies to every Relic, including their Ultimate.

The Minimap has become essential for many players, so we decided to make it available from the beginning. You will be able to upgrade it in Yggdrasil.

Bosses and elites are now displayed in the minimap.

Shrines no longer provide chests.

Status effects can be applied to bosses at last. Note that certain bosses are immune to certain status effects. For example, The Ruined Tyrant is immune to poison. Still, final bosses have no immunities (at least for now).

Burn Damage and Poison Damage passives have been added to M.I.S.S.S.I.N.G.’s constellation.

The performance of the XP ring has been optimized. #NoMoreLag

The Snowflake Relic had almost no impact, so we have improved it to make its power more rewarding.

Flint now also increases your burn damage.

Each new Realm has a higher seed drop.

The length of Midgard Normal (-40%) and Hard (-20%) runs has been reduced. That way it will be more accessible for new players.

To improve performance, a new feature has been added. XP orbs that are close to each other will merge together, providing always the total xp they should give. This way, we drastically reduce the number of xp orbs on screen and improve the game performance.

Fixes

The Ruined Tyrant dash has been fixed to make it easier to see.

Improved how the Relics you have while playing are displayed. You may disable how they are displayed in the settings panel.

Fixed a bug that appeared when you won and died at the same time.

The wave timeline now shows all the elite spawns correctly.

M.I.S.S.I.N.G.'s Relics are no longer duplicated in the Constellation and in the store.

Gnöki's achievements did not appear as completed in some cases.

When new character?

New character! Next week a new survivor will be released, a Svartalfheim special 😉

A challenging new Survivor to enjoy!

Community

Trading Cards

Trading cards, emojis, badges and wallpapers are currently under Steam review, that means they will be available very soon!

Acknowledgments

Many thanks to everyone helping us to improve the game with ideas, suggestions, bug fixes and translations.

Special thanks to:

Jalpseon, Broken’s Playz, AvoidTheVoid, MadPrism, JenTheBluePanda, Del, Elfgang, Tavernier, Eternity, Warlock & all of our wonderful community, the game is much better thanks to you! (sorry if we didn't mention you above, we still know all of you as we read all your comments!)

Many languages translated thanks to: Dutch: JenTheBluePanda, Tryhardosaurus, Peau, Lamboe Korean: Beata, Pure Function, 프로네테우스 German: Grospii, OrkBolg, langehaaregrueneaugen, kev_0gw, Hestrie, Fridu, m4gerqu4rk, Draeia | Phil, Swedish: Yellowfenix Polish: gerrard725, jurekjurek French: Kyscen Portuguese-Brazilian: MAGNUSnoos



We're working on the game credits too, we will add you as soon as they're ready!



If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:

🔸 Discord.

🔸 Steam Community.

