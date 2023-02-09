Our legendary knight is reporting for duty!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Adventurers👋

For our first devlog of 2023, we’d like to do a deep dive into the Paladin class!

The Paladin is the first class that players can experience in Fabular: Once Upon a Spacetime. It’s designed to be an introductory class that makes the game a little easier while players learn the mechanics.

The class’ main ability is its shield.

The Paladin’s shield can block incoming damage if activated, but it does have a number of hitpoints. If the shield takes more damage than it has hit points then it will break, preventing you from blocking any more hits.

Don’t worry though! This only lasts for the rest of that specific fight. Once you’ve won the battle and returned to the star map, your shield will regenerate.

The Paladin can also do a perfect block!

Blocking at the last second before an enemy’s attack will result in a perfect block, which negates all damage from the enemy’s attack.

But the Paladin isn’t just defensive! There is also a range of weapons available to this class for damage purposes.

There are currently 9 different melee weapons available for the Paladin - Bearded Axe, Great Axe, Throwing Axe, Flanged Mace, Morningstar, Warhammer, Broad Sword, Claymore, and Great Sword.

You can also play the Paladin your way!

With the Paladin’s extensive upgrade tree, you can create an energy- or malfunction-focused build, or just one that buffs the power of your hits!

We hope you enjoyed this little introduction to our first class!

If you have any questions, please drop them in the replies!

Until next time,