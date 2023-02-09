 Skip to content

Victim update for 9 February 2023

Patch 1.7.7 for February 9th 2023

Build 10516452

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added 50 new lines to the randomly generated thought process to now total 2150 differentiated potential lines of text.

-Added flickering light effect to light sources such as lamps, fires, and torches.

-Added to the aesthetic design of both the Frozen North Tower and the South Ash Tower

-Adjusted the positioning of turret projectiles

-Changed the Layout of the valley of Death in order to access certain areas earlier.

-Added a specific exit in the Mush lands

-Swapped two of the Keycard locks in the Dead woods

