Patch 1.7.7 for February 9th 2023

-Added 50 new lines to the randomly generated thought process to now total 2150 differentiated potential lines of text.
-Added flickering light effect to light sources such as lamps, fires, and torches.
-Added to the aesthetic design of both the Frozen North Tower and the South Ash Tower
-Adjusted the positioning of turret projectiles
-Changed the Layout of the valley of Death in order to access certain areas earlier.
-Added a specific exit in the Mush lands
-Swapped two of the Keycard locks in the Dead woods
Changed files in this update