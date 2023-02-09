Target IDing Update for Front Lines Beta

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds the Target IDing system allowing you to manually ID targets by targeting them yourself.

When a target is locked using the targeting pod camera your gunner will attempt to identify it for you. This can take some time depending on your gunner skill and distance to target. Anything over 8km is going to take a while for low level gunners.

Your targeting pod view will show how close to identifying the target your gunner is by displaying a value from 0% - 100%

Once identified, the targeting pod will show that actual target type e.g. BMP-1 plus the target will be marked on your threat display allowing you to build a picture of the enemy units around you and target them quickly using the threat display.

Targets that get automatically marked on your threat display e.g. by Radar or your CP/G will instantly be 100% identified.

While this update only seems small it does pave the way for recon missions where you need to identify targets rather than destroying them. I hope to get some of these mission types built tomorrow. ːsteamhappyː