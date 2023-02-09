Balance 97.261/100 Update #14

Share · View all patches · Build 10516387 · Last edited 9 February 2023 – 16:32:25 UTC by Wendy

Balance 97.261/100 Version Beta 0.9.5.3

Hi everyone.

Thanks to the players for testing the game and suggestions.

The updates:

Updated the Credit List.

Fixed two text errors in Credit.

Added that in non-focus mode, the button to turn on focus mode will reflect the current stamina, and decreasing stamina will cause the color of the button to change from green to red.

Thanks to the Test Players:

Justus, XiLanFang, Mewsturbo,

JiangShangJiu, MingRiSuiXiang, YeYangP,

DumplingTurbo, KAAAAZUUUUMAAAA,

D.S.Alonso, wiuuuuuuuuuu, CerberusC,

Wcraft, Helibrolilare, MuMuXingYan, AlotJemk,

PixelPanda, Nayuki, Snownee, SanQiu,

Kanericky, Fish349, LiuHaowei, Cerf,

W1NT3R1226, Kamo, Calamities, FuPeng

PeiGenBanMian, Hhhembarrassing,

Alex Wilkins.

Please enjoy the game. Thank you for your playing.

If you have any suggestions or anything else, please contact me liujiajun@qq.com .

Welcome to follow my Steam Developer Page, Twitter.

Liujiajun

February 10, 2023