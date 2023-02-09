 Skip to content

Grandma's Footsteps update for 9 February 2023

Mobile Players can now play with Steam Players!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Although those scummy mobile players may not have the fancy of skins that you proudly own, you'll be able to successfully challenge them to a race in the woods!

