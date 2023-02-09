Wardudes Update 1.29

Hello everyone!
Here's the first round of cleanup as promised, 1 day early!
Update 1.29 includes:
Fixed
- Dude ragdoll position is now always synched with all players
- Server list can now correctly display more than 1 server
- Online games with more than 2 players should now start without issues
- Teams score UI is now synched between all players
- All dudes are now spawned and they don't spawn over each other anymore
- Weapons in Chilly Flow are now working
- TNT push force has been reduced
New
- The cannon in Shipwreck has been redone, now it's much easier to interact with
- There's now an announcer voice on game start, game end and turn time ending
Once the game is stable enough (which should be quite soon) we will organize a game day on Discord for everyone to get together to play!
Want to participate in the betterment of Wardudes? Join our Discord Server and let us know your thoughts!
Changed files in this update