February 9 patch

As always, thank you to everyone sharing bugs, save files and feedback with us 💙 It makes it so we can catch these bugs and send out patches for you more quickly. In todays patch you will find:

New potion recipes will show up in save files now, not just new games

Dug up crowns will go to your money total even if your inventory is full

Mouse works in the compendium UI and gifting UI

Adjustments and cleanup to sound settings

Luck potion is limited to 6 in game hours

HUD has been scaled down

Locke Quest - Witch’s Lotions, Potions and Twisted Notions fixed

Guer Quest - In Like the Lion fixed

Hazel Quest - The Ancient Spell now rewards two potion recipes

Booker Quest - The Beloved Witch fixed

Jane Foole Quest - Hometown Blues fixed

Willow Quest - The Ancient Stew Recipe fixed

Willow Quest - The Unveiling fixed

William Quest - A Royal Snafu fixed

Laurel Quest - A Lovely Master Piece fixed

Alonzo Quest - Stinky Rich fixed

You can no longer walk behind the chest in home upgrade #2

Animal grazing has been cleaned up to look more natural

Work in progress

New cauldron UI

We are working on making it possible to propose to NPCs

Marriage features and wedding cutscenes are in the works

Quest cleanup

Reworking the map

Happy almost Friday! The Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙