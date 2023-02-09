 Skip to content

Blue Oak Bridge update for 9 February 2023

February 9 patch

Blue Oak Bridge update for 9 February 2023

February 9 patch

Build 10516200

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As always, thank you to everyone sharing bugs, save files and feedback with us 💙 It makes it so we can catch these bugs and send out patches for you more quickly. In todays patch you will find:

  • New potion recipes will show up in save files now, not just new games
  • Dug up crowns will go to your money total even if your inventory is full
  • Mouse works in the compendium UI and gifting UI
  • Adjustments and cleanup to sound settings
  • Luck potion is limited to 6 in game hours
  • HUD has been scaled down
  • Locke Quest - Witch’s Lotions, Potions and Twisted Notions fixed
  • Guer Quest - In Like the Lion fixed
  • Hazel Quest - The Ancient Spell now rewards two potion recipes
  • Booker Quest - The Beloved Witch fixed
  • Jane Foole Quest - Hometown Blues fixed
  • Willow Quest - The Ancient Stew Recipe fixed
  • Willow Quest - The Unveiling fixed
  • William Quest - A Royal Snafu fixed
  • Laurel Quest - A Lovely Master Piece fixed
  • Alonzo Quest - Stinky Rich fixed
  • You can no longer walk behind the chest in home upgrade #2
  • Animal grazing has been cleaned up to look more natural

Work in progress

  • New cauldron UI
  • We are working on making it possible to propose to NPCs
  • Marriage features and wedding cutscenes are in the works
  • Quest cleanup
  • Reworking the map

Happy almost Friday! The Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙

