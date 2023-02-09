February 9 patch

As always, thank you to everyone sharing bugs, save files and feedback with us 💙 It makes it so we can catch these bugs and send out patches for you more quickly. In todays patch you will find:
- New potion recipes will show up in save files now, not just new games
- Dug up crowns will go to your money total even if your inventory is full
- Mouse works in the compendium UI and gifting UI
- Adjustments and cleanup to sound settings
- Luck potion is limited to 6 in game hours
- HUD has been scaled down
- Locke Quest - Witch’s Lotions, Potions and Twisted Notions fixed
- Guer Quest - In Like the Lion fixed
- Hazel Quest - The Ancient Spell now rewards two potion recipes
- Booker Quest - The Beloved Witch fixed
- Jane Foole Quest - Hometown Blues fixed
- Willow Quest - The Ancient Stew Recipe fixed
- Willow Quest - The Unveiling fixed
- William Quest - A Royal Snafu fixed
- Laurel Quest - A Lovely Master Piece fixed
- Alonzo Quest - Stinky Rich fixed
- You can no longer walk behind the chest in home upgrade #2
- Animal grazing has been cleaned up to look more natural
Work in progress
- New cauldron UI
- We are working on making it possible to propose to NPCs
- Marriage features and wedding cutscenes are in the works
- Quest cleanup
- Reworking the map
Happy almost Friday! The Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙
