Surviving the Abyss update for 9 February 2023

Update 0.1.4.9 Patch Notes

Update 0.1.4.9 Patch Notes · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Today's patch is focused on Performance! This covers performance for FPS in game play as well as improved loading times on larger save files! Also covered were a range of Research Module Attachment improvements.
Performance:
  • Improved light culling.
  • Improved loading times for large save files.
  • Improved performance with many placed/connected buildings.
Bug fixes:
  • Prevent Fauna efficiency module from removing power from the grid when deleted.
  • Fix animation on fauna capture rate attachment.
  • Fix broken material, animation on power efficiency attachment module.
Misc:
  • Improved Research Attachment Module construction animation.

