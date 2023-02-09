Update 6.00 Beta 3 now available

Space adventurers, traders, warriors, explorers - watch out for the new 6.00 Beta 3, which is now available! The team has been working on a number of areas to further improve your experience, as we continue on the road to the release of 6.00 and X4: Kingdom End. Please check out the complete changelog at the end of this news to see what has been changed in 6.00 Beta 3.

🎥 As we had mentioned in our 6.00 Public Beta kick off news back in January, we have lots more ideas on how to refine and improve the new Live Stream camera mode which is being introduced in 6.00. You'll be able to see some of these changes - such as the addition of faction channels that get unlocked by reaching friend status with a faction - for yourself in Beta 3. You can also now also access faction channel live streams through faction representatives or station owners, open the map in Live Stream camera mode, and switch between objects and sectors. There are plenty more changes to find, so hit F6 in your game and try it out!

🗨️ Just in case you missed our previous announcement: Our Managing Director, Bernd Lehahn, will be appearing as a guest on two live streams this month to give you some more insights into 6.00 and X4: Kingdom End. First, join Bernd on February 13 at 7pm CET (6pm UTC / 1pm EST / 10am PST) in the Gamestar "Find Your Next Game" show for a German-language show. Then, on February 24 at 2pm CET (1pm UTC / 8am EST / 5am PST), tune in to Captain Collins on Twitch for an English-language show with Bernd. Don't miss out on the chance to hear directly from Bernd about these exciting new developments, and ask your questions in chat! Mark your calendars and set your reminders now!

🏗️ We encourage all players to participate in the beta and provide feedback on the new features in our Public Beta Feedback forum.

How do I take part in the Public Beta?

Every player who owns X4: Foundations has the opportunity to download the new 6.00 beta version. In order to ensure that beta participants are aware of the risks and rules involved, we ask all interested players to visit our forum, where they will find the rules and disclaimers, as well as practical instructions for participating in the beta. Follow this link to our forum (no registration required) to find the relevant information.

6.00 Beta 3