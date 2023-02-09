Update 6.00 Beta 3 now available

Space adventurers, traders, warriors, explorers - watch out for the new 6.00 Beta 3, which is now available! The team has been working on a number of areas to further improve your experience, as we continue on the road to the release of 6.00 and X4: Kingdom End. Please check out the complete changelog at the end of this news to see what has been changed in 6.00 Beta 3.
🎥 As we had mentioned in our 6.00 Public Beta kick off news back in January, we have lots more ideas on how to refine and improve the new Live Stream camera mode which is being introduced in 6.00. You'll be able to see some of these changes - such as the addition of faction channels that get unlocked by reaching friend status with a faction - for yourself in Beta 3. You can also now also access faction channel live streams through faction representatives or station owners, open the map in Live Stream camera mode, and switch between objects and sectors. There are plenty more changes to find, so hit F6 in your game and try it out!
🗨️ Just in case you missed our previous announcement: Our Managing Director, Bernd Lehahn, will be appearing as a guest on two live streams this month to give you some more insights into 6.00 and X4: Kingdom End. First, join Bernd on February 13 at 7pm CET (6pm UTC / 1pm EST / 10am PST) in the Gamestar "Find Your Next Game" show for a German-language show. Then, on February 24 at 2pm CET (1pm UTC / 8am EST / 5am PST), tune in to Captain Collins on Twitch for an English-language show with Bernd. Don't miss out on the chance to hear directly from Bernd about these exciting new developments, and ask your questions in chat! Mark your calendars and set your reminders now!
🏗️ We encourage all players to participate in the beta and provide feedback on the new features in our Public Beta Feedback forum.
How do I take part in the Public Beta?
Every player who owns X4: Foundations has the opportunity to download the new 6.00 beta version. In order to ensure that beta participants are aware of the risks and rules involved, we ask all interested players to visit our forum, where they will find the rules and disclaimers, as well as practical instructions for participating in the beta. Follow this link to our forum (no registration required) to find the relevant information.
6.00 Beta 3
- Added engine check light to indicate reduced engine functionality to HUD.
- Added ability to change position of Position Defence markers vertically (new feature in 6.00).
- Removed Vigor Syndicate food delivery missions as transporting food is illegal in their space.
- Improved Live Stream feature (new feature in 6.00).
- Improved Deliver Inventory missions by adding option to deliver all matching items at once.
- Improved Build Station missions by diversifying requirements for defence platforms.
- Improved positioning of ship-claiming signal leaks (problem introduced in 6.00).
- Improved reliability of travel through gates and accelerators (problem introduced in 6.00).
- Improved detection of mission race checkpoints. (problem introduced in 6.00).
- Improved naming of stations with wide range of different types of production module (problem introduced in 6.00).
- Improved approach of boarding ships before launching pods.
- Improved container magnet making pickups much more reliable.
- Improved explicit command Attack Surface Elements by preventing ships ever firing at target's hull intentionally.
- Fixed player custom gamestart stations losing any special names defined in their construction plans.
- Fixed mission offer which cannot be accepted for Trade Obstruction mission of Avarice story.
- Fixed Build Station missions asking for ship-building modules (problem introduced in 6.00).
- Fixed Dr. Rick Feynman aborting remote call by disallowing calling during item delivery in Double Assistant mission of Pioneer Terraforming story.
- Fixed various issues with Torus riddle during Torus Aeternal mission of Pioneer Terraforming story.
- Fixed Terran military ships remaining hostile after completing Terran Pests mission by reaching Torus in Pioneer Terraforming story.
- Fixed Ace's ship remaining invulnerable after Arcadian Endeavour story completed.
- Fixed station ownership not also transferring blueprints in Avarice Story.
- Fixed build station mission rewards sometimes being up to 64 credits short.
- Fixed turret compatibility problems with mining ships (problem introduced in 6.00).
- Fixed falling through floor of moving elevators (problem introduced in 6.00).
- Fixed permanent loss of spacesuit controls after undocking from certain ships (problem introduced in 6.00).
- Fixed ships becoming insubstantial after having once docked (problem introduced in 6.00).
- Fixed several cases of collisions not working correctly (problem introduced in 6.00).
- Fixed getting stuck in floor after using airlock (problem introduced in 6.00).
- Fixed boarding pods sometimes holding just short of target hull but not actually attaching (problem introduced in 6.00).
- Fixed duplicating deployables when picking them back up (problem introduced in 6.00).
- Fixed being unable to get out of Split Jaguar when playing as Paranid (problem introduced in 6.00).
- Fixed getting stuck in command consoles on capital ship bridges (problem introduced in 6.00).
- Fixed resetting aim assist option to default always turning it off on next start.
- Fixed player weapon fire converging too soon when using mouse to aim at own ship in external view.
- Fixed modifying multi-ship selection in Property Owned menu with Ctrl key not working under certain circumstances.
- Fixed missing space background reflections on certain docking areas (new feature in 6.00).
- Fixed missing icon for salvage in radius order.
- Fixed menu crash in Custom Gamestart Editor under certain circumstances.
- Fixed several causes of crashes.
Changed depots in private_beta2 branch