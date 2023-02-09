 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lunacid update for 9 February 2023

New Misc Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10516029 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crilall heals 20x faster during full moon.
Added new ThorHighHeels song to Tower mode.
Fixed a bug where Deadalus took over a year to read a book.

Changed files in this update

Lunacid Content Depot 1745511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link