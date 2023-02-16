Operation Sabre Patch 1.12.10 Checksum 0f26

Share · View all patches · Build 10515977 · Last edited 16 February 2023 – 14:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Generals!

With Operation Sabre comes plenty of new bugfixes, some attention towards Bulgaria and Romania, and the portions to your Career Profiles we outlined in our Previous Developer Diary

Listed below are all the changes, (Unchanged from the Open Beta) we appreciate all of your feedback and look forward the future!

Feature

For easy and very easy difficulties, AI countries will transfer a part of their Peace Score to the human player(s)

Puppets will transfer a part of their Peace Score to their Overlord (can be disabled with custom game rules)

Faction members will transfer a part of their Peace Score to their Faction Leader (can be disabled with custom game rules)

Countries with a low war participation score will transfer all their Peace Score to other countries (can be disabled with custom game rules)

Make peace score redistribution game rules disabled by default

Balance

Prussia of the Balkans rebalanced slightly, and more of the modifiers now scale as the spirit is upgraded

Bulgaria now begins with the Mountaineers tech unlocked

Bulgaria: National Railway Lines now take 35 days, from 70. Added two mutually exclusive focuses after this, choosing between exploiting aluminium resources (16 Aluminium) or natural gold deposits (stability + civ)

Integrated designers navy spirit no longer gives double bonus and only gives research bonus for ship modules now

Romania: several new focuses added which enable the possibility to manipulate which country leader will run the fascist party

all countries will now build carrier aircraft if they have carriers, countries with low military factories are less likely to spend too much on fighters

increased carrier aircraft wanted buffer for countries with carriers to 1.5x total deck space

UI

Fixed various issues with tech tree on different resolutions

Bulgaria's default UI colour (used for allegiance/country unit banners) is now the same as their starting country colour

Main menu Social Media buttons update

AI

Added some scripted AI desires for land doctrines

Fixed bug in how AI prioritises its construction queue

Stop AI from queueing up more naval bases and railways if they are already waiting to be upgraded

Italy will now be much less active on the French front for the first months of the war, unless France are losing badly, or Germany is under threat

AI will check if it should afford the monthly cost of Improve Relations before attempting it

USA colorado class battleships now obsolete in 1936

Modding

add is_hired_as_advisor = yes/no trigger

Make has_resources_in_country accept extracted and buildings parameters

Add get_supply_vehicles and get_supply_vehicles_temp effects and triggers to check the number of trucks and trains

Make the following triggers neutral - meaning they won't impact the outcome of the trigger block they are in : log, set_temp_variable, print_variables, round_temp_variable, clamp_temp_variable, subtract_from_temp_variable, multiply_temp_variable, divide_temp_variable, clear_temp_array, add_to_temp_array, remove_from_temp_array, resize_temp_array, find_highest_in_array, find_lowest_in_array

Bugfixes

Improved requirement tooltips for Mare Nostrum decision.

Random country selection disabled when loading ironman saves

Fixed incorrect dates for 1938 engine and armour techs

Bulgaria's unit names now use the spelling 'Diviziya', from 'Divizija'

Fixed issue in which Germany would get twice the amount of research bonuses via the focus "Treaty with the USSR"

early cruiser hull no longer unlocks cruiser armour

Aircraft Bomb tech now unlocks torpedoes

Fixed incorrect role settings for amphibious drive module

Fixing typo in Adopting Rumantsch country flag in Switzerland

fixed incorrect templates for RO.57 aircraft

Fix the capture and subsequent consequences for operatives when they get spotted on offensive missions

Small fixes to Romanian focus tree additions

That should be it for us today! If you encounter any issues with Today's patch, make sure to leave a Bug Report and we appreciate you all enjoying the game :)