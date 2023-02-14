 Skip to content

Metro Mover update for 14 February 2023

February Update Live – Almost Time for Full Release

Patchnotes via Steam Community

January passed quickly and I did not really keep up with it. But now the last big update is done. There is no expansion to the world, but a couple of details has been fixed instead. There are now 14 achievements you can unlock. The tunnels are a bit more interesting with cables and electrical boxes a long the way. Points are no longer given while auto-driver is enabled. But there is an achievement for using auto-driver, so maybe use it at least once. On the front of the trains there are now displays that shows the line number and on some trains also the end station.

The game will soon transition from Early Access to Full Release. I am trying to find and fix some bugs as well as update the Steam Store page. From now on there will only be updates to fix bugs and issues.
Thank you so much for being a part of the Early Access.

Blueon

