- ADDED: AI is now supported for Round-based modes such as BOMB, ECONOMY, PRECISION and GUN.
- FIXED: Sometimes sent chat messages aren't displayed.
- CHANGE: In Precision Mode, the gun feel is further improved.
LIGHTNING Playtest update for 9 February 2023
Patch 1.0.0.4_2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
