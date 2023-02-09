 Skip to content

LIGHTNING Playtest update for 9 February 2023

Patch 1.0.0.4_2

  • ADDED: AI is now supported for Round-based modes such as BOMB, ECONOMY, PRECISION and GUN.
  • FIXED: Sometimes sent chat messages aren't displayed.
  • CHANGE: In Precision Mode, the gun feel is further improved.

