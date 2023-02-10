Share · View all patches · Build 10515808 · Last edited 10 February 2023 – 12:13:15 UTC by Wendy

Sinners!

Post-Launch Hotfix just landed, addressing the most urgent issues that you reported to us. Here is the full list of changes:

Quality of Life:

On Steamdeck and pad, hiding the Building Tree button is now interactable,

Building achievements should now be checked at the start of the game, to prevent situations when buildings constructed before the EA launch will not unlock achievements.

Bug:

Fixed issue of rotating cards by abilities with Stealth effects and “if” conditions (like Sharpen ability),

Fixed issue with Damned info not displayed on the buildings,

Fixed issue of persisting tooltip when hoovering on a Status Effect that disappears,

Fixed rare issue of generating too many tooltips when hovering on the card’s edge,

Fixed Marked Target and Revealing Weakness abilities issue counting Jeanne’s Stigma, instead of enemy’s,

Fixed Guard ability issue of Burn effect not being activated,

Set up fixes for abilities: Mortification, Uprising, Revealing Weakness, Sinful Strike, and Set Target.

Multiple minor typo fixes.

