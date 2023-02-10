 Skip to content

Nadir update for 10 February 2023

Post-Launch Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sinners!

Post-Launch Hotfix just landed, addressing the most urgent issues that you reported to us. Here is the full list of changes:

Quality of Life:

  • On Steamdeck and pad, hiding the Building Tree button is now interactable,
  • Building achievements should now be checked at the start of the game, to prevent situations when buildings constructed before the EA launch will not unlock achievements.

Bug:

  • Fixed issue of rotating cards by abilities with Stealth effects and “if” conditions (like Sharpen ability),
  • Fixed issue with Damned info not displayed on the buildings,
  • Fixed issue of persisting tooltip when hoovering on a Status Effect that disappears,
  • Fixed rare issue of generating too many tooltips when hovering on the card’s edge,
  • Fixed Marked Target and Revealing Weakness abilities issue counting Jeanne’s Stigma, instead of enemy’s,
  • Fixed Guard ability issue of Burn effect not being activated,
  • Set up fixes for abilities: Mortification, Uprising, Revealing Weakness, Sinful Strike, and Set Target.
  • Multiple minor typo fixes.

Try out the game now!

And let us hear your feedback and suggestions - join our official Discord!

