Sinners!
Post-Launch Hotfix just landed, addressing the most urgent issues that you reported to us. Here is the full list of changes:
Quality of Life:
- On Steamdeck and pad, hiding the Building Tree button is now interactable,
- Building achievements should now be checked at the start of the game, to prevent situations when buildings constructed before the EA launch will not unlock achievements.
Bug:
- Fixed issue of rotating cards by abilities with Stealth effects and “if” conditions (like Sharpen ability),
- Fixed issue with Damned info not displayed on the buildings,
- Fixed issue of persisting tooltip when hoovering on a Status Effect that disappears,
- Fixed rare issue of generating too many tooltips when hovering on the card’s edge,
- Fixed Marked Target and Revealing Weakness abilities issue counting Jeanne’s Stigma, instead of enemy’s,
- Fixed Guard ability issue of Burn effect not being activated,
- Set up fixes for abilities: Mortification, Uprising, Revealing Weakness, Sinful Strike, and Set Target.
- Multiple minor typo fixes.
Try out the game now!
And let us hear your feedback and suggestions - join our official Discord!
Changed files in this update