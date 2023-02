Share · View all patches · Build 10515632 · Last edited 9 February 2023 – 14:59:16 UTC by Wendy

Changes in prices in shops:

Reliable Start: 12 -> 9.

Arms Supplies: 25 -> 22.

Wide Range: 60 -> 50.

Enchanted Weapon: 15 -> 12.

Deep Mega-Chest: 25 -> 35.

Familiar Merchant: 55 -> 30.

Chest Hunter: 35 -> 16.

Surprise - now takes up a slot (can be replaced) and gives an item that can be rerolled.

Dinosaur Egg - now works correctly on stage 4.

Bug fixes.