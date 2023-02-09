Hotfix Update 1.0.2.9707

Hello Seedlings!

Thanks to all of you for your support, whether by sending in bugs, for leaving a review letting us know what you think, for hanging out in the community, or even simply playing the game.

If you are getting any issues, please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com).

Here is today's changelog:

Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ

🔶 Cravings make shoppers willing to accept higher prices on the shelves while active

🔶 The upgrade to bakers dozen and potion preparation specialisation perks works for any star rating

🔶 Good store shelf restocking selects the most valuable items in the cupboard first

🔶 Family farming order is a little more effective while outside the farm to water crops and gather fruit

🔶 Shops only get a small absent bonus during skipped years if the player has workers/kids or a spouse

🔶 Pigs now have idle anims

🔶 Proverbs page now uses click to view the proverbs

🔶 Changed an exploration skill icon

🔶 Slight adjustments to lost item spots in Twanging Gardens and Burial Grounds

🔶 Spouses can be dated

🔶 Adjusted family chest position for Mellowbrook blacksmith house

❌ Fix for brass caught with fishing rod appearing in inventory instead of converting to currency

❌ Fix for Gummy Mushroom rating using accuracy up rather than down

❌ Fix for children studying to find the right location on loading the level

❌ Fix where children weren't getting xp if sleeping outside the same level

❌ Fix child getting xp/mood changes for orders while they were working

❌ Stopped the Binding Band getting lost in the mailbox which prevented the marriage task continuing, you have to gift it in person now to complete the task step

❌ Fix where a care for pets order gets stuck trying to fill the trough back up and potentially feeding the wrong animals

❌ Fix for gathering ignoring other loadout part if sword is equipped in left slot for non-combat gather

❌ Fix where a shift change of your workers could lead to a clone appearing

❌ Guard fix for rare crash on looking at the results of gathering

❌ Fix to prevent wasting tokens trying to go beyond 20 on any stats

❌ Fix for charm trait task

❌ Fix for some later story tasks not completing

❌ Fix thatterway issue with cooking noticeboard task

❌ Fix for mouse interaction with objects behind pinned tasks in the top left

❌ Fix for Fae portraits in blacksmith orders

❌ Fix for animal behaviour where it can stop following at night if an item is nearby

❌ Fix for a few generated kid npc sleeping sprites

❌ Fix for trait tasks involving the task giver

❌ Chicks shouldn't inflate with gassy apple

❌ Star Sapphire NPC task tweak to allow it to complete correctly

❌ Fix for white numbers showing up on the map

❌ Fix for flying head appearing onscreen in combat when hit

❌ Fix for character sheet gamepad navigation when npc's likes and dislikes are not known

❌ Fix for gathering of npcs at outhouses

❌ Fix for remove task button not actually removing the task

❌ Fix for characters overlapping while praying at goddess statues

❌ Fixed a few fishing areas where fish could get out of the visible pond area in Poppyhill and Candlewych Village

❌ Adjusted npc baby positions in their cribs

❌ The mini '!' on What's happening chat now clears after the favour was accepted

🔷Additionᅠᅠ🔶Improvementᅠᅠ❌Fix