Naturia update for 9 February 2023

February update

February update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update, you have the option to build a grow box to grow blueberries or blackberries in it.
A brand new display of the construction menu has been made. Feel free to share your ideas for improvement in the community HUB.
Thank you all and good game.

