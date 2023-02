It’s time to take the party to the cloud. We’re excited to announce that Baldur’s Gate 3 is now available to stream via GeForce NOW! Experience Baldur’s Gate 3 on underpowered PCs and more with a GeForce NOW membership. Members will be able to adventure, loot, battle and romance as they journey through the Forgotten Realms, either alone or with companions.

To find out more about GeForce NOW, please visit Nvidia’s blog and follow the GeForce NOW Twitter channel.