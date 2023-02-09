Planet S Version 0.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10515359 · Last edited 9 February 2023 – 14:39:21 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

Here is another bug fix patch that should address some of the issues that popped up over the last week + a couple of QoL changes!

Quaility of life:

You can now disable autosave if you want to

~ The camera zoom distances and speeds now scale approximately to the FOV for lower FOV settings

~ The "Save" button will now be grayed out for clients in a multiplayer session as it didnt work anyways

~ Slight tweak to the behaviour of trade routes: Each item entry will now function as an "action" so "Load 10 bricks" will now be actually load 10 bricks instead of loading bricks until your slot reaches 10 bricks. This is only really relevant for complex trade routes where you load goods of the same type at multiple different locations

Bug fixes:

Fixed an issue that caused one of the laser turrets of the Protector to not shoot at all or in the wrong direction

Fixed multiple diplomacy related desyncs

Fixed a diplomacy related crash that could occur checking out a diplomatic proposal from another player

Fixed another crash that could occur when loading a savegame after a desync / quick save or leaving the game

Fixed a desync issue that caused spaceships to go out of sync

Fixed a desync that caused building production an various other progress related things to go out of sync

Fixed a lobby related crash that could occur when the host closes a lobby

Fixed a translation error in the german translation that caused the war timer to not show the amount of seconds left

Thats it for now! Enjoy!

TeamJA