Full Campaign Available

The final part of the campaign is now available so the game can be completed. In the final part you'll face against Benevictus' personal guard of Battle Angels among other foes.

After of the campaign completion we'll be soon releasing a version with NG+ in beta. In this mode you can replay the campaign again with higher difficulty. After this final major update, the game has all the planned features and can be considered a "full launch version". Stay tuned for the full launch date later.

Some highlights from Part 4 below.

Take the fight inside the Citadel walls and ultimately dig out Benevictus from his hidey hole.

Battle Benevictus' personal guard of Battle Angels

Integrate the Death Knight into your horde

And here's the full change log: