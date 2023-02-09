Game Update: Undisputed Update 9 February 2023 - 10515249

Share · View all patches · Build 10515249 · Last edited 9 February 2023 – 16:39:13 UTC by Wendy

Hey Fight Fans,

Below are the patch notes for the update shipped on 9 February 2023 - 10515249.

This build is a significant update in terms of file size, but we're introducing something we think should resolve the large file sizes for future updates within this update so that the next small update shouldn't be as demanding as the previous ones we've pushed.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where players could get locked in the settings menu when attempting to opt out of analytics collection.

Steam achievements related to throwing a set number of punches now properly track punches thrown.

Fixed an issue that caused online matches to continue after a knockout had occurred.

Fixed an issue that stopped the AI from defending itself and causing it to 'shake' while dazed.

Fixed an issue where players' games would lock when trying to view the Prize Fight leaderboards.

Players can no longer drop below 0 SP in ranked play.

Fixed a bug that was causing fighters to face the wrong way at the beginning of a round.

Changes

Introduced a system that rewards players more heavily in ranked play for winning a fight using a boxer with a lower overall rating than their opponent's boxer. This scales, so the higher the rating gap, the bigger the reward for winning. We hope this incentivises players to use a wider variety of boxers online.

Improved the way we handle game updates, going forward game updates should be more optimised and won't require large updates for small changes.

Slightly increased the speed of the step-out jab across all fight styles apart from Slugger.

Introduced 'Arm Fatigue'. Repeated punches from the same hand will begin to slow. This is further impacted if the punch type is also repeated. Players using repeated same-hand punches should see noticeable fatigue in the punch speed.

Slightly increased the likelihood that power punches will flash daze or flash knock out the opponent.

Slightly increased base punch tracking across all fighters. Punch tracking is what allows your fighter to adjust the end position of their punch after they've already started throwing it, which should increase the number of punches that land.

Reduced the impact curve of accuracy ratings, which means lower-rated fighters won't feel as significantly inaccurate in comparison to higher-rated fighters.

Slightly increased the max stamina usage of all non-power punches, and further increased the max stamina usage of hooks.

Adjusted AI stamina in accordance with the previously mentioned increase in max stamina usage so that offline play is a more balanced experience.

Boxer Changes