Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales v.2.209.0.0 Patch Notes

Hey everyone,

This update for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales contains various optimizations and fixes, based on player feedback. We have made changes to improve CPU performance on Intel 11th generation and older processors, with 8 cores or more. This mainly affects Intel Core i9 processors from the 9th, 10th and 11th generation. We have also made changes to how the game uses the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 9 7900X processors, to improve performance on systems with these CPUs.

This patch also includes a fix for a buffer overflow issue to address crashes to desktop that could occur for some players on Windows 11 systems after loading a save game or retrying a challenge. We have also fixed several graphical issues that could occur on AMD GPUs and a bug that could cause the mission marker for the Supply Theft crime mission to disappear under certain circumstances.

Thank you for all of your feedback and contributions that have helped us improve the game.

Patch Notes