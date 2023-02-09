Update, Version 20230209

English

[Faith]There are now different types of prayer.

[Faith]Most non-atheism beliefs can now pray for healing and cleansing. They cost devotion to take effect.

[Faith]Nihilism characters can now pray to show a vision of doom, causing fear in their enemies. (Chance and costs based on their devotion.)

简体中文

【信仰】现在有了不同类型的祈祷

【信仰】大部分的非无神论信仰现在可以祈祷获得治疗和净化。消耗虔诚来获得效果。

【信仰】虚无主义者现在可以祈祷展现一片末日的景象，对所有敌人造成恐惧。（成功率和花费均取决于他们现有的虔诚。）