v1.6.1 Update

Spellmasons Update v1.6.1
fix: Desync occurring anytime "slash" was followed by a spell that took remaining health into account (such as "Bleed" or "Capture Soul") on multiplayer
fix: Fix desyncs involving spells' initial targets
fix: Deathmason crashing the game after resurrecting him
fix: Issue with Deathmason's red portals
fix: prevent loading corrupted savefile
fix: enter portal crash loop
fix: Only living units can acquire pickups
fix: Skipping a level when an NPC ally finishes a level while you're dead
AI: Make ally AI Spellmason follow you rather than pursuing enemies
balance: Prevent cloning scrolls (I want to do something cooler with this in the future when you attempt to clone a scroll to reward players for being creative but for now I just have to prevent it because it totally breaks the balance of the game)
UX: Improve explanation if server is behind in version
UX: Add special message for when servers are down
