Spellmasons update for 9 February 2023

v1.6.1 Update

9 February 2023

  • fix: Desync occurring anytime "slash" was followed by a spell that took remaining health into account (such as "Bleed" or "Capture Soul") on multiplayer

  • fix: Fix desyncs involving spells' initial targets

  • fix: Deathmason crashing the game after resurrecting him

  • fix: Issue with Deathmason's red portals

  • fix: prevent loading corrupted savefile

  • fix: enter portal crash loop

  • fix: Only living units can acquire pickups

  • fix: Skipping a level when an NPC ally finishes a level while you're dead

  • AI: Make ally AI Spellmason follow you rather than pursuing enemies

  • balance: Prevent cloning scrolls (I want to do something cooler with this in the future when you attempt to clone a scroll to reward players for being creative but for now I just have to prevent it because it totally breaks the balance of the game)

  • UX: Improve explanation if server is behind in version

  • UX: Add special message for when servers are down

