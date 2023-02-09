v1.6.1 Update

fix: Desync occurring anytime "slash" was followed by a spell that took remaining health into account (such as "Bleed" or "Capture Soul") on multiplayer

fix: Fix desyncs involving spells' initial targets

fix: Deathmason crashing the game after resurrecting him

fix: Issue with Deathmason's red portals

fix: prevent loading corrupted savefile

fix: enter portal crash loop

fix: Only living units can acquire pickups

fix: Skipping a level when an NPC ally finishes a level while you're dead

AI: Make ally AI Spellmason follow you rather than pursuing enemies

balance: Prevent cloning scrolls (I want to do something cooler with this in the future when you attempt to clone a scroll to reward players for being creative but for now I just have to prevent it because it totally breaks the balance of the game)

UX: Improve explanation if server is behind in version