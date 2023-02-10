 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SpellMaster: The Saga update for 10 February 2023

SPELLMASTER: THE SAGA Update v. 0.8.5.9

Share · View all patches · Build 10515174 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • **All texts (New and Old) translated into Hungarian, Spanish, Chinese, German, Polish
  • Added Turkish language support.**

Please join our Discord server if you would like to chat and dont forget to leave your feedback on Steam forums and reviews!

Changed files in this update

SpellMaster: The Saga Content Depot 1247101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link