2.1.3 Patch Notes

- Added WebView:
Now you can add any website!
- Added site tabs:
Now you can switch between sites without leaving them
Fixed:
- Fixed broken sorting on web tabs after downloads
- Fixed problems with filling in video information in the player
- Fixed problems with queue playlist
- Fixed appearance of the lobby behind the picture in some cases
- Fixed broken video sorting after visiting the Download page
- Fixed UI didn't recenter in player
- Fixed some problems with subtitles depth
- Some UI fixes
