PLAY'A VR Video Player update for 9 February 2023

2.1.3 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added WebView:
    Now you can add any website!
  • Added site tabs:
    Now you can switch between sites without leaving them

Fixed:

  • Fixed broken sorting on web tabs after downloads
  • Fixed problems with filling in video information in the player
  • Fixed problems with queue playlist
  • Fixed appearance of the lobby behind the picture in some cases
  • Fixed broken video sorting after visiting the Download page
  • Fixed UI didn't recenter in player
  • Fixed some problems with subtitles depth
  • Some UI fixes

PLAY'A VR Video Player Content Depot 1114421
