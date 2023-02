Hello all players. Thank you for testing my first game ever Kenomaze together. I decided it is time to come to an end. After 6 months I am finally happy with how my game came out and i heared everyone saying it is boring. So i decided to make the last floors today. Kenomaze ends after you complete 32 Floors. Thank you all.

Added Floor 28-32

Added "Exit Game" Button to the Main Menu.

Changed the game icon.

Changed Game name to Kenomaze in the Task Manager.