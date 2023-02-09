 Skip to content

Sphere 3: Enchanted World update for 9 February 2023

09.02.2023 game update

09.02.2023 game update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:

The "Great Hunt" event has been completed. The merchants will stay for another week.
Fixed erroneous removal of some effects when transitioning zones.
A number of measures have been added to prevent a character from being attacked without PvP enabled.
Fixed the effect of the "duration" suffix on effects that it should not affect.
Fixed the removal of the effect that lowers the level on the territory of the castles at the end of the siege.
Added a ban on imposing stun effects on monsters in the "Altar Protection" arena.

We wish you a pleasant game!

