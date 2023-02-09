[Game Hotfix] Improvements for Supply Van and Asteroid Detector

Greetings my friends! Just a few fixes in this small patch. Patch notes below.
-
New: You can abandon detected asteroid now. By selecting one Asteroid Detector - Abandon button.
-
New: The supply van can set filtering and access flags like the warehouse, and the engineering vehicle will automatically transport items into the supply van.
-
The number of items in the upper left corner of the screen has been changed from total number to storage number.
-
Fixed: The number of minerals in geocentric diversions would be incorrectly counted as water.
