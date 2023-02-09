 Skip to content

Legion TD 2 update for 9 February 2023

v10.01.2

Legion TD 2 update for 9 February 2023

v10.01.2

Build 10515009 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick balance hotfix from Jules.

King
• Health increased by 15% on all waves
• Tenacity: 1.6% → 1.3%

Tenacity successfully reduced one-shotting and smoothed out the relationship between leak % and king damage taken. However, it had some unintended effects on sending patterns in the mid-to-late game. Based on community feedback, we’re scaling back tenacity (conservatively to avoid being over-reactive). We’ll continue to monitor and make improvements next patch, as needed.

Dark Mage
• Mind Warp logic is now smarter about buffing some units, notably Shadow Dancer and Dread Knight

Needler
• Attack speed: 1.98 → 1.9

Needler is likely still too strong, and its power makes it difficult to independently evaluate the king, so we’re adding another nerf.

