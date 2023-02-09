Quick balance hotfix from Jules.
King
• Health increased by 15% on all waves
• Tenacity: 1.6% → 1.3%
Tenacity successfully reduced one-shotting and smoothed out the relationship between leak % and king damage taken. However, it had some unintended effects on sending patterns in the mid-to-late game. Based on community feedback, we’re scaling back tenacity (conservatively to avoid being over-reactive). We’ll continue to monitor and make improvements next patch, as needed.
Dark Mage
• Mind Warp logic is now smarter about buffing some units, notably Shadow Dancer and Dread Knight
Needler
• Attack speed: 1.98 → 1.9
Needler is likely still too strong, and its power makes it difficult to independently evaluate the king, so we’re adding another nerf.
Changed files in this update