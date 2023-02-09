Share · View all patches · Build 10515009 · Last edited 9 February 2023 – 13:32:05 UTC by Wendy

Quick balance hotfix from Jules.

King

• Health increased by 15% on all waves

• Tenacity: 1.6% → 1.3%

Tenacity successfully reduced one-shotting and smoothed out the relationship between leak % and king damage taken. However, it had some unintended effects on sending patterns in the mid-to-late game. Based on community feedback, we’re scaling back tenacity (conservatively to avoid being over-reactive). We’ll continue to monitor and make improvements next patch, as needed.

Dark Mage

• Mind Warp logic is now smarter about buffing some units, notably Shadow Dancer and Dread Knight

Needler

• Attack speed: 1.98 → 1.9

Needler is likely still too strong, and its power makes it difficult to independently evaluate the king, so we’re adding another nerf.