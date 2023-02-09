Update 0.5.5 Minion update part 2

So last patch while making the combat a more interesting made it a bit too hard to get going in certain cases. There were very small margins that decided if you would have a really good run or simply not having a chance to survive at all getting overrun by the number of minions. This patch which is part 2 of the minion update will fix that mainly by having the stronger minion types start spawning of certain waves instead of being able to spawn from the start. There are also some changes that increases the ability to regain health. Additionally two new minion types have been added.

Features/Improvements

Added meat as a possible drop from Vases. Picking up meat will heal you for 50 health

Added a new minion type, ice minion. It slows you when you get attacked by it and starts spawning on wave 11

Added a new minion type, air minion. It moves much faster than the other minions and starts spawning on wave 15

Collision against prison walls now use the same collision handing as against the static terrain

Added keyboard hotkeys for selecting upgrades, the number keys 1,2,3 and 4 will select the corresponding upgrade from the top of the list

Balance changes

Earth minions do no longer spawn before wave 3

Fire minions do no longer spawn before wave 7

Reduced the attack range of the fire minion to the same range as the basic minion

Increased the attack damage of the fire minion from 5 to 15

Reduced the attack damage of the earth minion from 10 to 5

Reduced the attack damage of the basic minion from 5 to 3

Increased the healing from the weapon dash heal upgrade for level 2 from 4 to 5 and for level 3 from 5 to 7

Xp dropped from the large minions is now double the amount of the normal ones

Increased the base health regen of Lilith from 1 per 5 seconds to 3 per 5 seconds

Increased the base health regen of Thor from 4 per 5 seconds to 6 per 5 seconds

Increased the base health regen of The Ghostly Nun from 1 per 5 seconds to 3 per 5 seconds

Increased the base health regen of Hrungnir from 1 per 5 seconds to 3 per 5 seconds

Increased the base health regen of Grendel's Mother from 1 per 5 seconds to 3 per 5 seconds

Bugfixes