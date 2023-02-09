 Skip to content

Reign of Guilds update for 9 February 2023

Server maintenance & fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10515001 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The main objective of the patch: additional server monitoring systems for more detailed information about crashes.

Because of them, server performance will drop.

Other changes:

FIXES:

  • TutorStage: Dispell (high ping)
  • Powder Heating (DOTs)
  • Dispell powder T1
  • Footsteps SFX on low settings
  • Spawn resources in the air;

Optimization:

  • AI (server)
  • Character & equipment (client)

If today's additional server logging does not give results, then the playtest will be extended.
Thank you in advance for your understanding.

ROG Team

Changed files in this update

Reign of Guilds Content Depot 716351
