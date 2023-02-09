Server maintenance & fixes

The main objective of the patch: additional server monitoring systems for more detailed information about crashes.
Because of them, server performance will drop.
Other changes:
FIXES:
- TutorStage: Dispell (high ping)
- Powder Heating (DOTs)
- Dispell powder T1
- Footsteps SFX on low settings
- Spawn resources in the air;
Optimization:
- AI (server)
- Character & equipment (client)
If today's additional server logging does not give results, then the playtest will be extended.
Thank you in advance for your understanding.
ROG Team
