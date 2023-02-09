Server maintenance & fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10515001 · Last edited 9 February 2023 – 14:39:06 UTC by Wendy

The main objective of the patch: additional server monitoring systems for more detailed information about crashes.

Because of them, server performance will drop.

Other changes:

FIXES:

TutorStage: Dispell (high ping)

Powder Heating (DOTs)

Dispell powder T1

Footsteps SFX on low settings

Spawn resources in the air;

Optimization:

AI (server)

Character & equipment (client)

If today's additional server logging does not give results, then the playtest will be extended.

Thank you in advance for your understanding.

ROG Team