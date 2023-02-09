PAINT WARFARE FLAG CAPTURE AND EGYPT MAP (1.11)

_Welcome back!

It's been a while since I've brought you guys some new gamemodes, so I'm proud to introduce Capture the Flag! —— Along with a new map designed explicitly around it

There won't be an update next week as I'll be directing my efforts to marketing Paint Warfare._

Capture the Flag



Race against your opponent to capture as many flags from the enemy into your base in 15 minutes!

Honestly, I prefer this game mode over the traditional FFA, so I'm incredibly hyped to announce it in this new update.

Anubis Map









Face off among the gods in this gorgeous new Egyptian-inspired map! With heaps of cover and multiple routes to the other flag, this map is perfect for the new game mode.

New Tutorial

The old tutorial missed a lot of key tips for improving with the movement, so I've been working with a new Japanese voice actor to revamp the existing tutorial.









This change probably won't affect a lot of the existing players, but if you'd like to redo the new tutorial, type /tutorial while in game.

Other

UI improvements

Squashed some bugs

Banned some cheaters

Removed XP in custom games

Feedback is welcome!