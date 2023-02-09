 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paint Warfare update for 9 February 2023

PAINT WARFARE FLAG CAPTURE AND EGYPT MAP (1.11)

Share · View all patches · Build 10514992 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

_Welcome back!

It's been a while since I've brought you guys some new gamemodes, so I'm proud to introduce Capture the Flag! —— Along with a new map designed explicitly around it

There won't be an update next week as I'll be directing my efforts to marketing Paint Warfare._

Capture the Flag


Race against your opponent to capture as many flags from the enemy into your base in 15 minutes!

Honestly, I prefer this game mode over the traditional FFA, so I'm incredibly hyped to announce it in this new update.

Anubis Map





Face off among the gods in this gorgeous new Egyptian-inspired map! With heaps of cover and multiple routes to the other flag, this map is perfect for the new game mode.

New Tutorial

The old tutorial missed a lot of key tips for improving with the movement, so I've been working with a new Japanese voice actor to revamp the existing tutorial.




This change probably won't affect a lot of the existing players, but if you'd like to redo the new tutorial, type /tutorial while in game.

Other

  • UI improvements
  • Squashed some bugs
  • Banned some cheaters
  • Removed XP in custom games

Feedback is welcome!

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1190151
  • Loading history…
MacOS Content Depot 1190152
  • Loading history…
Linux Content Depot 1190153
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link