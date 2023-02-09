Hotfix 2023.02.09a

Fixed Yesterday's Known Issue:
Resolved an issue during the Red Carpet scene in Level 8: 'The Sterility' where certain videos were starting at incorrect moments, resulting in scenarios where the player would be forced to broadcast red footage.
