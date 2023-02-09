 Skip to content

Not For Broadcast update for 9 February 2023

Hotfix 2023.02.09a

Share · View all patches · Build 10514861

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Yesterday's Known Issue:

Resolved an issue during the Red Carpet scene in Level 8: 'The Sterility' where certain videos were starting at incorrect moments, resulting in scenarios where the player would be forced to broadcast red footage.

Changed files in this update

Not For Broadcast Content Depot 1147551
