Territory update for 9 February 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.59.1 – Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10514836 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • XP not transferring properly to respawned players after death
  • Missing Loot Truck in central military base

Changed

  • Reduced Soldier assault rifle firing rate a little
  • Added dynamic shadows back to small foliage

