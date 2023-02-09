Territory – Alpha 5.59.1 – Hotfix

Fixed
- XP not transferring properly to respawned players after death
- Missing Loot Truck in central military base
Changed
- Reduced Soldier assault rifle firing rate a little
- Added dynamic shadows back to small foliage
