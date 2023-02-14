A hotfix for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is out. It primarily addresses the performance issues that appeared after Patch 4.01. The game version won’t change.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt update for 14 February 2023
PC Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
