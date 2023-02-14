 Skip to content

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt update for 14 February 2023

PC Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10514800 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A hotfix for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is out. It primarily addresses the performance issues that appeared after Patch 4.01. The game version won’t change.

Changed files in this update

The Witcher 3 x64 Windows Binaries Depot 292032
  • Loading history…
The Witcher 3 Exe Depot 292042
  • Loading history…
