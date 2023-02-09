 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LightFall update for 9 February 2023

Hotfix - 2023.02.09

Share · View all patches · Build 10514433 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. There is a place that doesn't die even if it falls off the map, so I corrected it.
  2. Improved candidate selection effectiveness.

If we find a bug in the future, we will fix it as soon as possible.
Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2261291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link