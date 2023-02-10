[ ver2.1.5 ] Bug Fixes and so on

[ Add ] Function to show the time to complete Loop Action.

[ Modify ] Rename "Attack/Defense" to "Physical Attack/Physical Defense".

[ Modify ] Current formation UI can open/close all formations.

[ Modify ] Tooltips for Dungeon and Upgrade Action display current resource amounts.

[ Fix ] Negative timer bug.

[ Fix ] Manual Save in the web version.

[ Fix ] Offline Bonus on web version.

[ Fix ] Reduced Memory leak.

[ Fix ] Research obtained from Offline Bonus.

I'm sorry for some bugs about Offline Bonus. I think most bugs about it are fixed on this version. You may have the wrong Offline Bonus when you load the game for the first time on this version. But you'll have the Offline Bonus as always after the second time. If you still have the problem, please reach out to us through email or Discord. (You can send email to us through Steam support page on Store page of Your Chronicle) I'm so sorry for the inconvenience.