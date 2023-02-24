Steam Deck Verified Update

Hey everyone!

So far, Fury Unleashed was working well on Steam Deck, but we've decided on some extra steps to make it even sweeter with a few improvements! We're happy to let you know that from today...

Fury Unleashed is now Steam Deck verified!

Today's update consists of the changes listed below:

Better controller type detection for the in-game prompts.

Some UI elements, story segments & text were enlarged for better readability.

The UI scaling option now defaults to 200% when the game is launched on Steam Deck.

When playing on Steam Deck in handheld mode, the "Auto" graphics settings no longer reduce the quality of the related options when the game's FPS/refresh rate is locked to a value lower than 60.

Other minor improvements & bug/stability fixes.

Thank you all for playing Fury Unleashed & for your support throughout the years ːghsmileː You're awesome!

---On a side note, we're working on two new games. One of which – Yet Another Zombie Survivors – already has a Steam Demo, which was really popular in the last Steam Next Fest Festival! We plan to launch the game as an Early Access title soon, and we'll be working on supporting Steam Deck as well! If you think you might be interested, or want to support us, feel free to check the demo out. Thank you!

Stay on Deck,

Awesome Games Studio Team