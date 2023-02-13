 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NosTale update for 13 February 2023

The Underwater Fortune Box

Share · View all patches · Build 10513889 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Take the plunge and discover some spectacular treasures from the depths of the ocean! Get the Underwater Fortune Box between 13th February and 20th February (11 AM CET respectively) and you could get your hands on the amazing Onyx Dragon title, underwater weapon skins, or one of many other treasures thought lost to the depths.

Look forward to one of these fantastic surprises:

  • Underwater Weapon Chest
  • Onyx Dragon (Title, 5% chance of extra attack)
  • Partner Skill Ticket (Single)
  • Mother Nature’s Rune Pack
  • 6x Ancelloan’s Blessing
  • 6x Fairy Booster
  • 4x Tarot Card Game
  • 30x Sealed Vessel
  • 4x Treasure Chest Skeleton Key
  • 6x Partner Skill Ticket (All)

Have fun!
The NosTale Team

Changed files in this update

NosTale Content Depot 550471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link