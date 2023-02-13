Take the plunge and discover some spectacular treasures from the depths of the ocean! Get the Underwater Fortune Box between 13th February and 20th February (11 AM CET respectively) and you could get your hands on the amazing Onyx Dragon title, underwater weapon skins, or one of many other treasures thought lost to the depths.

Look forward to one of these fantastic surprises:

Underwater Weapon Chest

Onyx Dragon (Title, 5% chance of extra attack)

Partner Skill Ticket (Single)

Mother Nature’s Rune Pack

6x Ancelloan’s Blessing

6x Fairy Booster

4x Tarot Card Game

30x Sealed Vessel

4x Treasure Chest Skeleton Key

6x Partner Skill Ticket (All)

Have fun!

The NosTale Team