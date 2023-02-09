Patch Note V0.3.10

Added a new Organ type called ‘Horn’. Horns could be unlocked by completing the achievement ‘Savage Strike’. Horns strike nearby enemies with lightnings when activated

Added a damage counter. Now damage an organ dealt last wave could be checked in Organ description panel

Added Russian language support (Early Alpha Version)

Improved descriptions for some organs to make them more precise

Adjusted the maximum number of projectiles a tentacle could control to 100

Adjusted the compatibility of Nerves. Now Nerves become able to activate Glands

Fixed a bug where brain status was not refreshed while entering Mind Overload