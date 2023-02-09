 Skip to content

Bio Prototype update for 9 February 2023

Patch Note V0.3.10

Build 10513766

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a new Organ type called ‘Horn’. Horns could be unlocked by completing the achievement ‘Savage Strike’. Horns strike nearby enemies with lightnings when activated

  • Added a damage counter. Now damage an organ dealt last wave could be checked in Organ description panel

  • Added Russian language support (Early Alpha Version)

  • Improved descriptions for some organs to make them more precise

  • Adjusted the maximum number of projectiles a tentacle could control to 100

  • Adjusted the compatibility of Nerves. Now Nerves become able to activate Glands

  • Fixed a bug where brain status was not refreshed while entering Mind Overload

  • Fixed a bug where dropped Organs appeared in a wrong layer

