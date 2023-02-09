Update 2.2.340. Carpentry improvements and Lumberjack camp, balance changes

Share · View all patches · Build 10513733 · Last edited 9 February 2023 – 12:09:09 UTC by Wendy

This update introduced new materials and recipes for carpenters, added a Lumberjack camp with quests. Increased the time before packing of dominiums, Inspiration can now be turned off with a hotkey, raw food restores up to 30 satiety, new master marks have been added, the balance of projectiles and combat skills has been changed, as well as many other improvements and fixes.

Lumberjacks have set up camp in a Thicket.

Added a line of 10 quests for the Lumberjack Camp (you can start at the carpenter in Hartfurt).

Added 20 new daily quests in the Lumberjack Camp (will unlock after completing the main questline, 2 quests can be completed per day).

Carpentry recipes and the amount of experience gained have been reworked, now this skill can be up to level 60.

Added a new type of wood: Sticks / Poles / Logs of durable wood.

Durable wood materials can now be obtained from Oaks and Spruces in the Thicket.

A new type of processed wood from durable wood has been added to crafting.

Updated wood resources for durable wood in some recipes (mostly starting from the iron range).

Changing projectiles and bolases:

Increased bolases flight speed.

Reduced bolases creation time from 5s to 4s.

Increased the number of bolases received at crafting from 1 to 3.

Now the higher the level of the target, the higher the level of arrows and projectiles of thrown weapons will be required to effectively deal damage. Higher level targets take reduced damage per level (5%) and are immune to attack effects.

Added a new type of feather: Harpy Feathers, you can get them from Harpies and their nests.

In the recipe for crafting copper and bronze arrows, Staves were replaced with Sticks.

In the recipe for crafting iron and steel arrows, Staves were replaced with Sticks of durable wood, and Feathers with Harpy Feathers.

Now instead of stones, you need to create Stone shells for slings.

The guide on Plague Island now sells bronze shells.

Combat balance changes:

The sling now requires two hands.

The sling is too versatile a weapon with almost no downsides. We are making this change to slightly reduce the survivability of the shooters without reducing the combat characteristics of the weapon.

Sprint ability. Effect duration 5s -> 4s. Cooldown time 20s -> 25s.

Passive ability "Dodge Speed". Speed bonus 40% -> 50%. Effect duration 3s -> 0.3s.

Light armor at a high level gave almost infinite speed up. We are reducing the overall durations, and the passive ability will be more demanding on player melee microcontrol.

Most Heavy Shield skills now cost less stamina.

Ability "Heavy shield strike". Stun duration 3s -> 3.5s. Damage from a weapon 10% -> 50%.

Ability "Light shield strike". Stun duration 2s -> 1.5s. Damage from a weapon 25% -> 15%.

Decreased the duration of skills that increase the chance of blocking with a shield, and now the bonus does not increase the block from ranged attacks. This effect does not appear in the player's bonus list.

Ability "Backstab". Ignore absorption 100% -> 85%. Chance of bleeding 100% -> 70%. Bleed duration 8s -> 6s.

All shields have slightly reduced Arrow Block.

Changed the characteristics of the Target Shield.

Bow Dark Night added absorption penetration, on tier 2 - 10%, on tier 3 - 20%, on 4 - 30%.

Added temporary immunity to the repeated slow to Ent.

Added temporary immunity to the repetitive stun and slow to the Plague Ogre.

Dwarf officers and commanders have a 50% chance of temporary immunity to repeated stuns and slows.

Added new master marks for weapons, plagued weapons have additional master marks against plague monsters.

Now bonuses for crit chance, damage to animals or damage to insects and spiders (depending on the pet) work against pets.

Other improvements and fixes: