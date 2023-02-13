Update 13th February 2023

Hello everyone!
Todays Update contains new lobby features and bugfixes:
-
you can now directly start all kinds of games from a lobby
-
Starting friendly games from lobby does not require adding users to friend list.
-
ranking points limit in steps of 50
-
+- 500 ranking points limit
-
fast or regular time window
-
auto start after lobby complete – 60 sec
-
filter lobbies with friends
-
filter ranked / casual
-
filter fast or regular time window
-
filter for number of slots
-
filter Lobby-Name
-
filter for incomplete lobbies
-
sort by random, newest, oldest, fullest and emptiest
-
fast join (Fast mode Lobbys stay open as long as you keep the app open. If you close the app all own fast mode Lobbys will be closed and left.)
-
Bugfix: Game over not showing after surrender
-
Bugfix: Ranking points on game over screen
-
Bugfix: Games not removable from running games list
Thank you for your patience and for helping us to improve the game by sending bug reports and giving us feedback!
Your Team DIGIDICED
