 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Patchwork update for 13 February 2023

Update 13th February 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10513727 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Todays Update contains new lobby features and bugfixes:

  • you can now directly start all kinds of games from a lobby

  • Starting friendly games from lobby does not require adding users to friend list.

  • ranking points limit in steps of 50

  • +- 500 ranking points limit

  • fast or regular time window

  • auto start after lobby complete – 60 sec

  • filter lobbies with friends

  • filter ranked / casual

  • filter fast or regular time window

  • filter for number of slots

  • filter Lobby-Name

  • filter for incomplete lobbies

  • sort by random, newest, oldest, fullest and emptiest

  • fast join (Fast mode Lobbys stay open as long as you keep the app open. If you close the app all own fast mode Lobbys will be closed and left.)

  • Bugfix: Game over not showing after surrender

  • Bugfix: Ranking points on game over screen

  • Bugfix: Games not removable from running games list

Thank you for your patience and for helping us to improve the game by sending bug reports and giving us feedback!

Your Team DIGIDICED

Changed files in this update

Patchwork Windows Depot 528251
  • Loading history…
Patchwork OSX Depot 528252
  • Loading history…
Patchwork Linux 32 Depot 528253
  • Loading history…
Patchwork Linux 64 Depot 528254
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link