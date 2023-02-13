Update 13th February 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10513727 · Last edited 13 February 2023 – 09:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

Todays Update contains new lobby features and bugfixes:

you can now directly start all kinds of games from a lobby

Starting friendly games from lobby does not require adding users to friend list.

ranking points limit in steps of 50

+- 500 ranking points limit

fast or regular time window

auto start after lobby complete – 60 sec

filter lobbies with friends

filter ranked / casual

filter fast or regular time window

filter for number of slots

filter Lobby-Name

filter for incomplete lobbies

sort by random, newest, oldest, fullest and emptiest

fast join (Fast mode Lobbys stay open as long as you keep the app open. If you close the app all own fast mode Lobbys will be closed and left.)

Bugfix: Game over not showing after surrender

Bugfix: Ranking points on game over screen

Bugfix: Games not removable from running games list

Thank you for your patience and for helping us to improve the game by sending bug reports and giving us feedback!

Your Team DIGIDICED